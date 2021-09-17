Dispatch area 3D print and design company expands thanks to £51,000 investment

Sam Gribben, owner of SGD 3D Printing, received the funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans through the Community Investment Enterprise Facility (CIEF) backed by the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).

Sam set up SGD 3D in Bulwell in 2018 after six years in the printing industry.

Despite having an impressive portfolio of clients such as Network Rail, the 3D printing specialists needed funding to purchase new printing machinery to increase production and reduce manufacturing costs.

SGD 3D Printing in Bulwell expanding thanks to new investment

This has enabled them to be more competitivey priced and target larger contracts.

Sam said: “Without the funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, we wouldn’t have been able to invest in our new Formlabs SLS printer and diversify and expand SGD 3D as the first lockdowns affected orders.

"The new printer will allow us to print ten-times more items than our previous printers, allowing us to target more SMEs orders with larger print runs than individual hobbyist

orders.”

Stefan Nycz, investment manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to support Sam with his expansion and technology investment.

"He has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in 3D printing and it’s great to help him grow SGD 3D following the purchase of their new printer.”