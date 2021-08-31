Dispatch area golf club applying for permanent 2am late licence

But the club assures people it has no intention of turning into a nightclub and the application is simply to allow it to stage events like wedding receptions and dinners more often and make it more a part of the community.

Nick Davies, who along with wife Anna, took over running the business at the end of last year, said: “We’re still a golf club, we don’t want to be a nightclub and be open until 2am every night, we’d all like to get to bed at a reasonable hour most nights.

"We’re hoping to do more functions like weddings and parties and at the moment, we have to apply for a late licence each time and that can take a number of weeks, so that means we can only do events like that five or six times a year.

Bulwell Forest Golf Club is applying for a permanent late licence. Photo: Google

"By always having the late licence in place, we can host a lot more functions and become much more of a community venue.

"It’s quite a big estate and at the moment, people have to go quite far away to hold functions and that becomes expensive with taxis back and all that.

"But if you’ve got somewhere in your area you can go that’s within walking distance, that’s a lot better.

"And the knock-on effect is more people find out about us and more people book us in the future.”

Being able to open for longer each night will also enable the club to start bringing in more money to begin to claw back losses suffered during the pandemic.

The application has gone in now to the council and Nick is hoping for a positive decision in around six weeks.

He continued: “There’s no date set yet for when we’ll know but hopefully it will be soon and we can start advertising that we now have this in place.