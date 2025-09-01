Driver from local bus Hucknall retires after a remarkable 50 years' service

A Driver from Stagecoach East Midlands has won praise for his outstanding career, after retiring after a magnificent 50 years in the industry.

Andy Colley started on the buses with Lincoln Corporation Transport back in 1975, as a conductor, until he was old enough to become a driver; at the time, the minimum age for holding a bus licence was 21 years.

He spent his early years driving local routes around the historic city before becoming a regular driver across the wider region’s network of bus services when Lincoln City Transport became part of the Lincolnshire Road Car Company.

Zachary McAskill, Operations Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Andy is well known to our customers after a lifetime of safely driving them around the area; in many cases, the children he once took to school in his younger days are now waving off their own families at the bus stop in the morning.

(l-r) Zachary McAskill, Andy Colley, and Dave Skepper

“Over more recent years, Andy has been working on the night rota, starting work just as many of us are going to bed, taking workers where they need to go. His wife, Toni, also works with us, in the evenings, as a cleaner.”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, added: “Andy is an absolute inspiration to young drivers across our region. We will miss his friendship, his experience and his knowledge, but he has set a very solid foundation for those who follow in his very impressive footsteps. He can be justifiably proud of his record and achievements.”

