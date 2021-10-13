First photos as Hucknall's Nabb Inn taken to bare bones as £250k refurb gets underway

The doors closed this week to allow the ‘exciting plans’ for the Nabbs Lane venue to be brought to reality.

And the pub has shared some photos of the early work on its Facebook page with contractors wasting no time in getting to work.

Greene King, which runs the pub, has confirmed that the pub will be closed until Tuesday, November 2, with the official reopening being on Wednesday, November 3.

The project is expected to take around three weeks to complete

The work will include internal and external upgrades.

In a statement, Greene King said: “We are excited about our plans for the Nabb Inn.

“There will be a full external and internal refurbishment, including new external heated seating area and new layout inside.

“We can’t wait to complete the works so the whole community can see the changes at our wonderful pub.

“It will be the place to go for all occasions and we look forward to welcoming everyone back in.”

Over the last year, the current management has made significant changes outdoors and redecorated indoors.

But this is a wholesale upgrade by Greene King and, among the work already started, is the removal of the children’s play equipment from outside the front of the pub.

The equipment had grown tired in recent years and had stood largely unused throughout lockdowns.

As well as interior work, external areas will also be improved as part of the job