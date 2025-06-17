Former Applegarth Nursery site in Hucknall sold to new owners

The former Applegarth Day Nursery site in Hucknall has been sold to the Leicester-based St George’s Nursery Group.

The nursery made headlines when it closed unexpectedly last December leaving many local parents facing major childcare headaches and local staff out of work.

But the new owners already own and run six nursery sites across Leicester and Nottingham and say the Applegarth site will also remain as a childcare facility.

The sale of the site was conducted as a private transaction by heb Chartered Surveyors. Robert Maxey, partner at heb Chartered Surveyors, said: “We were delighted to quickly identify a purchaser and secure a sale prior to any marketing.

The former Applegarth Nursery site has been bought by the St George's Nursery Group. Photo: Submitted

“I am delighted to be able to now confirm that the property will continue providing childcare locally.”

St George’s say the Applegarth site on Robey Close will be ‘reimagined as a flagship centre, embodying St George’s legacy of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity’.

The group propses to transform the site into a state-of-the-art, 218-place premium childcare centre with plans to open for business in August and employ 30 local staff once fully operational.

Shalin Ghelani, director of St George’s Nursery Group said: “Leveraging over 30 years of experience, the group’s proven operational model and financial stability will ensure the new facility meets the highest standards, addressing past shortcomings and fulfilling the growing demand for premium childcare in Hucknall.

“Hucknall’s expanding population, new housing developments, high employment rates, and proximity to Nottingham – making it a key commuter hub – create an ideal environment for this large-scale childcare centre.

"The new St George’s Nursery will cater to the needs of all parents, offering a nurturing, innovative, and inclusive space for children to thrive.

“The group remains committed to enriching communities through exceptional early years education, and this new venture marks a significant step in expanding its trusted services across the midlands.”

St. George’s were represented in the deal by Bristol-based Jem Property.

Mr Maxey added: “Jem Property have been incredibly proactive in seeking further premises for St George’s in the region, and were an obvious first call when we became aware of Robey Close’s availability.”

James Morgan, from Jem Property, said:” Identifying and giving a new lease of life to a site that supports St George’s continued expansion and long-term vision has been a rewarding process.”