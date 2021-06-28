The firm, which has branches in Hucknall and Bulwell, is taking part in the initiative which offers a free 30-day trial of a small or medium electric van, designed by the council to offer a try-before-you-buy experience as it encourages firms in the region to ‘go electric’.

The Highways England-funded project, which runs until November 2022, was introduced to help the transition of vans and fleet vehicles to lower emissions and improve air quality on roads across the city, contributing towards Nottingham’s carbon-neutral objectives.

AW Lymn operates 27 funeral homes throughout Nottinghamshire and South Derbyshire and is known for having the largest Rolls-Royce funeral fleet in the world, with nine hearses and 25 cars.

AW Lymn is trialing Nottingham City Council's electric van experience

Matthew Lymn-Rose, fifth generation of the family business and managing director at the firm, said: “At Lymns, our fleet of cars is at the centre of everything we do, whether that be as part of our traditional or bespoke hearses, or the maintenance vans on site, we use our vehicles daily and thereby cover a lot of miles.

"Introducing electric vehicles has been something we have long considered, so when the council approached us with this initiative, we were keen to explore the opportunity.

“The EVE has allowed us to trial electric without the up-front costs of buying an electric van and setting up the charging points, it’s been a great opportunity to see how it would integrate within the business.

"So far we have been using the van for the stonemasons and ground maintenance which has been great, it has certainly improved our view on electric vehicles and confirmed our thoughts to introducing them into our fleet in the future.”

The EVE was introduced when Nottingham City Council was successful in winning a £2.69 million Government grant.

All vehicles in the EVE fleet produce zero tailpipe emissions and provide businesses in Nottingham with the opportunity to experience clean commercial transport first-hand.

Coun Sally Longford, city council deputy leader and portfolio holder for energy and environment, added: “It’s fantastic to hear AW Lymn has had a great experience with the van and this trial has provided confidence in making the switch in the future.

“With the Government ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030, we’re looking to support local businesses and organisations, large and small, to try greener technology.

"Apart from the benefits of lowering your carbon footprint and improving air quality, in the long term electric vehicles are cheaper to run and maintain too.

“Making Nottingham the UK’s first carbon neutral city by 2028 will need everyone to play their part and I’d like to thank all businesses who have already taken this opportunity.