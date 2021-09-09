Global education supplier to create new jobs as it moves into brand new Hucknall base

Standing at nearly 20 meters high and measuring an impressive 195,840 square feet, Harrier Park will house RM’s new state-of-the-art distribution centre and offices.

The move to Hucknall is helping bring the company’s vision for long-term future to life by combining its for existing distribution centres, based in Wiltshire and Nottinghamshire, into one centre in Hucknall.

As the distribution centre fully opens it will lead to new job opportunities in the area.

RM's superb new Harrier Park home in Hucknall

RM Resources is part of RM plc, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, supporting schools, teachers and pupils across the globe.

It consists of two established brands TTS and Consortium – the latter celebrates it’s 50th anniversary this year.

Monique Louis, managing director at RM Resources, said: "We are genuinely excited to be at our new home for RM Resources which sees us bringing together our Consortium and TTS brands as one team.

"The new Hucknall headquarters is a great, fit-for-purpose space that better serves our longer-term business needs and objectives, and provides bright, contemporary working spaces which enable greater collaboration and new ways of working for our existing and future colleagues.

This, together with our investment in a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, is a fantastic example of how, by working together, we can win together – one of our core five business behaviours.

"We very much look forward to moving in to our energising and invigorating new working environment.

Dan Needham, development director at Muse Developments, added: “We’re delighted to hand over the keys to one of our latest distribution hubs to RM Resources, and we hope they’re happy in their new home.

“We’ve been working hard with partners behind the scenes to deliver this and our residential schemes at Harrier Park safely and in line with government guidelines.