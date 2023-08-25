Hall Park brings the local community together

Hall Park hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, tombola stall, live entertainment, and games on the home’s own bowling green in the garden, which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Staff at Hall Park made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as homemade Indian treats including curry and samosas made by our Administrator Kami, and burgers and chips, prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Residents of Hall Park enjoying their Open Day

Resident, Susan, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Hall Park are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”