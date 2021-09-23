Happy customers and a real team effort as Hucknall JTF store re-opens

Among the first customers through the door were Debbie and Linda Thompson, who said: “We’re very pleased it’s open again, we’ve missed it.

"We didn’t know what was going to happen when it closed so we’re delighted to see it back.”

Staff at the store had faced a bleak future when the company went into administration last month.

Store manager John Bradbury said his team had done a fantastic job

But the business has been bought out by Poundstretcher and Hucknall workers have been flat out in the last week, clearing out old stock and bringing new stock in.

And while it has been hard and tiring work at times, the smiles on everyone’s faces on opening day suggested it was worth it.

Graham Burrell, one of the longer-serving staff members said: “It’s been a real team effort.

"When we came back last week, we had to get all the old stock out and all the new stock in and everyone has worked really hard because we’re all together on this.”

Customers heading back through the doors at Hucknall JTF again

Fellow staff members Caroline Griffiths and Lisa Cooper agreed.

Caroline said: “It’s absolutely fantastic, really brilliant, we’ve been like a family here for many years and it’s so good to see most of us back.

"I was a bit nervous about opening day but it’s great to people back again.”

Lisa added: “Staff are very tired after getting everything ready but it’s a lovely atmosphere to work in and great to have customers here again.”

John Bradbury, store manager, said: “It’s just great to be back and we’ve got about 15 of the original team back.

"When they announced the store was shutting, it was one of those instances when you hope that won’t be the end, we heard there was interest, but you never know.

"Thankfully, Poundstretcher bought us and we have now got new stock in.

"This has always been a popular store with the people of Hucknall, when we first put a post out on Facebook saying we were re-opening, it reached 26,000 people.