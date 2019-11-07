'Heavy discounts' on offer as Mothercare Nottingham launches huge closing down sale

Shoppers are urged to grab "dramatically reduced" bargains as Mothercare Nottingham launches its closing down sale.

Following the previous closure of 60 stores, the baby and maternity store has collapsed into administration and is closing all its remaining stores across the UK, with all stock discounted.

Mothercare, Castle Meadow retail park, Castle Bridge Road, Nottingham NG7 1GX

The Nottingham branch, at Castle Meadow retail park, Castle Bridge Road, is launching a "massive closing down sale" today, Friday, November 8, with everything - "exclusions apply, see in-store for details" - "dramatically reduced, just in time for Christmas, everything must go".

A store spokesman said: "Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the Nottingham store closure.

"According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast."

“This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced. Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping.

"We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”

Mothercare's website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.

Mothercare has been the UK's number one retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.

Zelf Hussain, Mark James Tobias Banfield and David Baxendale, were appointed as joint administrators of Mothercare UK Limited and Mothercare Business Services Limited on November 5, 2019 to manage their affairs, business and property as their agents and without personal liability.

Mothercare Nottingham is open from 9am-8pm on weekdays, including today, 9am-6pm on Saturdays and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sundays.