Hilary Evans joins Bruton Knowles as finance director amidst strategic growth ambitions

National chartered surveying firm Bruton Knowles, which has an office in Nottingham based in East Bridgeford, has announced the appointment of Hilary Evans as its new Finance Director, joining the business at a pivotal moment in its growth journey.

With extensive experience in finance leadership, strategic investment planning, and SME business management, Hilary brings a multifaceted perspective to the role.

Hilary’s appointment continues a period of transformation and strategic forward-planning for Bruton Knowles. She will become an integral part of the Executive Management Team, contributing to long-term decision-making and organisational efficiency.

Prior to joining Bruton Knowles, Hilary held a senior position at the National Trust, overseeing treasury operations and leading the creation of a 10-year strategic investment plan alongside the Land and Estates teams. Her professional background also includes tenure as a Director at Hazlewoods, a top 30 accountancy firm, and earlier in her career, she founded and ran a luxury kitchen design business, providing her with firsthand experience in commercial management and customer-facing service delivery.

Hilary Evans, Finance Director at Bruton Knowles

On joining the businesses, Hilary said: “I was looking for an opportunity to lead financially within a growing business that would value strategic input.

“Bruton Knowles stood out for its progressive ambitions and alignment with the experiences I’ve gathered throughout my career. This role allows me to bring together my background in financial control, strategic planning, and hands-on commercial experience. I’ve been struck by how supportive the team is. There’s a real spirit of collaboration here, and I’m excited to help shape the business’s future readiness by embedding efficiency and building capacity where it matters most.”

James Bailey, Managing Partner at Bruton Knowles, welcomed the appointment: “We are delighted to have Hilary join the leadership team. Her breadth of experience across corporate finance, estates strategy, and running her own business brings a rare and valuable perspective. As Bruton Knowles continues to expand and evolve, Hilary’s insight and leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we are robust, responsive, and ready for the opportunities ahead.”

Hilary emphasises a dual focus in her new role: ensuring Bruton Knowles is "match fit" to meet rising client demands while championing innovations such as AI to build reporting efficiency and operational capacity. “We need to embrace AI at every opportunity,” she noted, highlighting the increasing pressure for faster, more accurate financial outputs.

She also recognises the shifting landscape of commercial property, from evolving landlord regulations to complexities in building ownership and stresses the need for agility in service delivery: “You can’t be wedded to a path. Agility is key.”

Beyond finance, Hilary remains actively involved in the arts sector. She is a trustee for the Orchestra of the Swan, based in the West Midlands, and a member of the Saint Cecilia Singers at Gloucester Cathedral.

Bruton Knowles’ decision to bring Hilary onboard signals its commitment to operational excellence and strategic foresight, positioning the firm to navigate the complexities of today’s property market with strengthened financial leadership.