Housebuilder inspires young minds at Nottinghamshire primary school

The annual event, observed nationwide from 1st to 9th February, celebrates the power of sharing stories and recognises the impact of stories on our lives. Through the art of storytelling, children can learn about the world, cultivate empathy, find relaxation, and develop essential literacy skills.

David Wilson Homes arranged for professional storyteller, Mark Fraser, to spend the morning of Tuesday 2nd February captivating the imaginations of the schoolchildren through his interactive storytelling.

In an engaging hour-long session, Mark brought storytelling to life through various captivating narratives. The session encouraged the imagination and creativity of 90 Year 3 and Year 4 pupils while aligning with the Key Stage 2 curriculum.

Andy Beharall, Assistant Headteacher at Brookside Primary School, said: “Opportunities to experience real-life storytelling are magical for children, opening their imaginations and minds. Mark was excellent in bringing his considerable skills into our school and giving us a fictional experience to remember.

“We’d like to thank David Wilson Homes for bringing this wonderful session to our school door - it was greatly appreciated and much enjoyed by our pupils.'

Storyteller Mark Fraser added: “It was amazing to work with Brookside Primary School to celebrate National Storytelling Week. Traditional storytelling has so much to offer people of all ages, especially children, and in today’s world, its importance is greater than ever.

“Thank you to David Wilson Homes for providing this opportunity, and to the school for being so cooperative and engaged. I really hope the children enjoyed the magic of storytelling.”

The school was selected to receive a storytelling workshop due to its close proximity to the homebuilder’s The Skylarks development in East Leake.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “By collaborating with storytellers like Mark Fraser during National Storytelling Week, we aim to inspire children, encourage creativity, and develop a lifelong love for learning.

“We hope the pupils at Brookside Primary School enjoyed the storytelling event and found it to be an exciting and educational session that furthered their literacy skills.”

Mark Fraser (storyteller) with pupils at Brookside Primary School

Mark Fraser's storytelling session at Brookside Primary School