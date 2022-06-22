Hucknall and Bulwell B&M customers can now order their bargains online

The popular High Street chain, which has stores in both Hucknall and Bulwell, is introducing a new online ordering service to its website, according to reports in The Mirror this week.

B&M, which started back in 1978, is a huge hit with UK shoppers who are looking for a bargain and both the Hucknall and Bulwell stores are very popular with their local communities.

But up until now, customers were only able to browse B&M's online site for products and would have to go into store to make a purchase.

B&M customers can now order from home as the company starts an online shopping service trial. Photo: Google

But the company is now trialing a new home delivery option on its website.

It means for the first time, shoppers can purchase a number of items from the comfort of their own homes.

Not all items will be available for home delivery – those that are will have an orange van logo next to them on the site

B&M will also charge for home delivery – prices vary depending on the how much you’ve ordered.

Regular deliveries should take between three and five working days to get to you, orders of larger items can take longer.

All deliveries come from five distribution centres B&M already has up and running.

The new format is only a trial for now.