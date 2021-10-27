Hucknall and Bulwell funeral directors celebrates 20 years of trainee scheme

Since it was launched in 2001, the programme has gained prominence as the cost of university education has increased and unemployment levels have risen.

The four-year residential course offers the chance to work in each department of the business ranging from fleet maintenance to the mortuary and is open to those with at least two A-Level passes or equivalent.

The business welcomes anyone with a true interest in the funeral sector who is looking for a career change or an alternative to university.

AW Lymn's trainee programme is celebrating 20 years

Pete Clarson, commercial director at AW Lymn, who oversees the trainees said: “We are so proud to be celebrating 20 years of our trainee programme – and what a ride it’s been.

"We originally put the programme together to offer more choices to those looking for alternative career choices other than attending university.

“It has certainly been a learning curve throughout the years and the programme has been tweaked along the journey to better suit the needs of our trainees, but we are very proud of how far we’ve come and the number of individuals we’ve helped kick-start a career in our profession.”

The programme has had many success stories over the years, with one of the first trainees still working for the business now, 20 years later.

Starting in 2001 while studying for his A-Levels, Jonathan Baker is a testament to the success of the programme, after rising through the ranks to the role of senior funeral director for the Mansfield area.

Jonathan, now aged 38, said: “I am extremely thankful for the experience the trainee programme has provided me with, and for further igniting my passion for the funeral industry.

"Being given the chance to experience every aspect of the business you can then go on to work in whatever department suits you best – there are so many opportunities.”

Altogether, the programme offers placements in all eight areas of the AW Lymn business, which include funeral arranging and directing, stone masonry, floristry, coffin preparation, mortuary, fleet maintenance, driver/bearer and administration.

And at the end of the programme, trainees will put everything they have learned into action at one of the funeral homes in the business.

Nigel Lymn Rose, company chairman, added: “Over the years we have witnessed first-hand the interest and passion for the funeral industry and wanted to offer an official training scheme for those keen to pursue a career in our profession.

"It’s been a real honour to watch the trainees progress through the programme over the years and know that we are playing our part in developing young talent.

“We’re delighted to have been running the programme for 20 years now and look forward to welcoming another trainee next year.”