Hucknall beauty salon keeping everything crossed for awards success
The Beauty Garden on Central Walk has only been open for the last 18 months but has already become a popular choice for many people in the town.
And now, its rise to prominence has been recognised by judges at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards with the salon being nominated in both team and individual categories.
Amelia Cook, salon owner, said: “We’re finalists at the moment and hopefully we can make the top 10, which would be nice, top three would be amazing and of course to win would be lovely.”
The Beauty Garden has been nominated for Best New Salon and Best Team and individually, staff have been nominated for various awards including Best Beauty Therapist, Best Hair Extensions Specialist, Best New Talent, Best For Blonde and Best For Aesthetics.
The winners are announed on Saturday, June 1.
Amelia continued: "To be nominated for these awards after only 18 months in business feels really good, it makes me feel very proud of all the girls who work here.
"To see us go from opening up to being nominated for all these awards in such a short space of time is amazing really and it’s very exciting for us.
"I just think fast-forward again a few more years and who knows where we could be?
"It was a gamble to open up as we did just after lockdown and it’s been hard at times but we’re seeing the rewards now for our hard work.
"I’ve got a good group of girls here, who are happy and they’re busy, which is what we want and it’s good to see.
Amelia and the team’s success is also good news for Hucknall and the local economy.
And on that front, they also have the trump card of being located opposite the new The Range store in the town and the girls were not slow to hand out promotional flyers on the day the new store opened.
Amelia said: “It’s just nice having The Range there, it’s not so dark at night any more and we always get passing trade when it’s open, which really helps us as an independent business.”