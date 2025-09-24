Hucknall buses offer great value – as figures reveal financial concerns

Great value by bus

Local people have been encouraged that local buses can offer a great value and easy way to get around, as research shows that ever more people are worried about their financial futures.

The latest Money and Credit data published by the Bank of England show an increase in net borrowing of consumer credit by individuals, over the past month, from £1.5 billion to £1.6 billion. Commenting on the figures, Simon Trevethick, Head of Communications at StepChange Debt Charity, said: "This year has been tough on household finances, with steep rises in the cost of bills and utilities, and a recent rise in inflation, people may be relying on credit to cope. Debt levels continue to climb, particularly in arrears on essential household bills.”

Local buses provide an easy and affordable way to get to work or to the shops, or else to go out and meet friends and family. Across the region, £3 is the maximum you will pay for a single trip, and some single trips will cost less, offering great value on everyday journeys. For longer journeys, the fare cap ensures outstanding value - you will never pay more than £3 for a single trip.

For the weekly commute, a weekly MegaRider offers exceptional value – if you travel three or four return journeys in a week, then a MegaRider will give you a great saving.

Matt Cranwell

Meanwhile, if you want to stay more flexible, Flexi tickets can offer a saving of up to 30%. Flexi tickets are bundles of DayRiders which can be used anytime within 12 months, allowing you to stretch your money further. You can enjoy all day bus travel for less than the cost of a coffee!

Flexi 5’s offer five DayRider tickets for the price of four, meaning unlimited daily travel at a saving of 20%. Meanwhile, Flexi 10’s offer 10 DayRider tickets for the price of seven – a saving of 30%.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "We know that these are difficult times, financially, for many local people, so the message is clear: your local buses are an easy and outstanding value way to get where you need to go. I would always encourage everyone to consider what the best ticket is for you – if you are making regular journeys then a longer term ticket might well be right for you, offering the best value for the trips you make."