Hucknall care home achieves Band 5 award by Nottinghamshire County Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buddleia House care home, on Croft Avenue, Hucknall, has been awarded the prestigious Band 5 rating by Nottinghamshire County Council.

This exceptional achievement reflects the home’s concentration on person-centred care, positive risk-taking environments and the chance to encourage independence to boost confidence.

The report made fantastic comments on the home including, “Our observations of staff interactions with residents showed us that staff were confident, competent, friendly, kind, calm, respectful, responsive, supportive, kind, and caring. One resident assists the Administrator and although they are not overly confident, staff encourage them by involving them in their decisions, allocating tasks that they enjoy as well as asking them to join them on a panel when interviewing potential new staff. This has seen their confidence grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark this momentous occasion, Buddleia House hosted a joyful garden party that brought together residents, families, staff, and friends for a day of fun, food, and festivities. The residents enjoyed hot dogs, burgers and followed up with ice cream from the local van. The sun was shining, and so were the smiles as everyone gathered in the beautifully maintained gardens and celebrated this wonderful milestone.

Fun in the sun!

Adding to the atmosphere, the home was entertained by The InterContinental’s, a fantastic live band that had everyone dancing along to a mix of classic hits and contemporary tunes.

Rachel Squire, Registered Home Manager of Buddleia House, expressed her gratitude and pride in the team, saying, “Achieving Band 5 in our audit is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and compassion of our entire staff. We are committed to creating a warm, safe, and enjoyable environment for our residents, and this party was a wonderful way to share our success with the community.”

The care home is a part of the Milford Care group and is renowned in the area for having a unique environment tailored to those living with dementia. Buddleia House is carefully designed to encourage engagement and invites residents to enjoy a pint at the pub, a game of bowls, pot plants in the raised beds, feed the birds or tuck into treats from the sweet shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hucknall home focuses on person-centred care called the Montessori way of life which has seen success in Australia and Canada. It allows residents to live as independently as possible and have a place in their community to thrive.

Milford Care residents enjoying a chat

Milford Care has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC. Milford Care specialises in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite care, and daycare.