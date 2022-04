The application, for the Co-op store on Watnall Road, is for permission to for the store to have illuminated text on the main building and an illuminated totem sign within the site area.

Papers with the application say the signs would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the area.

Nottinghamshire County Council, which is responsible for highways around the site, did not have any objections and the plans are expected to be passed by Ashfield District Council.