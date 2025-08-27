Hucknall commercial development site set for multi-million pound clean-up

A major commercial site in Hucknall is set to undergo an extensive multi-million-pound clean-up and enabling works programme to prepare it for being turned into a major commercial hub.

Harrier Park was purchases by Clowes Development last year, with plans to turn the 31-acre site off Dorey Way into a major new commercial site.

And on their website, Clowes says the brownfield site, formerly home to the development of the iconic Harrier ‘Jump Jet’ and Rolls-Royce Merlin engines, is now set to undergo significant transformation with a major clean up and remediation exercise.

Clowes said: “Harrier Park will receive substantial investment to clean the contaminated site and deliver an additional 500,000 sq ft modern industrial and warehouse space.”

Photo: Google

The works will be carried out by lead contractor TanRo and will mark the first major investment in the long-term development strategy for the site.

The works will include groundwater treatment, ground remediation, earthworks to plateau plot levels, construction of retaining walls, high-voltage (HV) service diversions, drainage infrastructure, Section 278 bell mouth works, and initial estate road construction.

The road infrastructure programme is expected to continue beyond the initial 20-week schedule.

Hollie Parkes from TanRo said: “We are pleased to be partnering once again with Clowes Developments to deliver the enabling works at Harrier Park in Hucknall.

"This technically complex project involves significant ground remediation, the installation of a retaining wall as well as the formation of development plateaus.

"TanRo is proud to contribute its expertise to such a challenging and historically significant scheme.

Although fully serviced by the previous owners and benefiting from planning permission for six industrial/warehouse buildings, Harrier Park requires significant environmental remediation due to its former use.

Addressing the contamination is a vital step to unlock the site’s full potential and enable delivery of high-quality employment space in a key regional location.

Kevin Webster, associate development director at Clowes Developments, said: “Harrier Park is a special site with a remarkable heritage, and we’re proud to be bringing it back into productive use.

"Our first major step is to address its long-standing issues with contamination.

"Our enabling works are designed to prepare the land for high-quality industrial development, and interest is already strong from potential occupiers looking for bespoke space in a well-connected location.”