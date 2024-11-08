Hucknall company Sports Gateway announces new partnership with Spanish football academy

Hucknall firm Sports Gateway has announced a new partnership with The Sokkr Group Ltd, in Spain.

This collaboration will provide Sports Gateway students with unparalleled opportunities to enhance their football skills through world-class training experiences abroad.

The Sokkr Group is renowned for its elite football development programs and the partnership will offer Sports Gateway students a chance to train in Spain’s football-rich environment.

As part of this collaboration, students will have access to top-tier coaching, participation in football camps, and exclusive training sessions designed to help them progress both technically and tactically.

Sports Gateway in Hucknall has announced a new partnership with the Sokkr Academy in Spain. Photo: Submitted

Chris Thompson, head of performance at Sports Gateway, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with The Sokkr Group”.

“This partnership represents a huge milestone for our students, giving them the opportunity to immerse themselves in an international football setting while honing their skills under the guidance of experts in football.

"We believe this collaboration will provide invaluable experiences for everyone involved and help our students reach new heights in their football development.

“The Sokkr Group Ltd is known for its commitment to nurturing football talent and fostering a strong athletic community and will play an essential role in expanding the international reach of Sports Gateway’s programs.”

Based in Salou, FC Sokkr offers world-class training facilities and a proven track record of success in developing top football players.

Jack Porter, founder of The Sokkr Group Ltd said: “The Sokkr Group Ltd are delighted to partner with Sports Gateway, supporting to nurture the talented players within its programme.

"We aim to create a number of exciting projects which will help support player development and to turn their potential into excellence.”

Sports Gateway says that, in addition to the immediate benefits of training abroad and attending football camps, this collaboration signals the start of many exciting initiatives to come.

Both organisations are committed to working together to create further opportunities for cross-cultural exchange, development programs and other initiatives designed to advance football education.

Sports Gateway was founded by the late Jamie Brough and runs football academies with Notts County and Alfreton Town as well as leading charity initiatives such as providing meals for families struggling to make ends meet during school holidays and raising money for other sports clubs.