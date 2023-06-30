Hucknall firm reportedly makes 80 staff redundant
Educational supplies firm RM Resources has reportedly launched a consultation period with affected staff.
One employee, who declined to be named, said the redudancies amounted to about a third of the workforce at the Hucknall site, on Heyworth Road, Harrier Park.
Rising costs and a difficult market environment are behind the decision, according to a report on thebusinessdesk.com
RM Resources declined to comment.
A spokesman said: “RM does not comment on speculation about the business.”
The company only moved into Harrier Park in 2021, into a 195,840 sq feet “state-of-the-art distribution centre and offices".
Monique Louis, RM Resources managing director, said at the time: “The new Hucknall headquarters is a great, fit-for-purpose space that better serves our longer-term business needs and objectives and provides bright, contemporary working spaces which enable greater collaboration and new ways of working for our existing and future colleagues.”