A business in Hucknall is reportedly set to make 80 staff redundant.
By John Smith
Published 30th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST

Educational supplies firm RM Resources has reportedly launched a consultation period with affected staff.

One employee, who declined to be named, said the redudancies amounted to about a third of the workforce at the Hucknall site, on Heyworth Road, Harrier Park.

Rising costs and a difficult market environment are behind the decision, according to a report on thebusinessdesk.com

RM Resources declined to comment.

A spokesman said: “RM does not comment on speculation about the business.”

The company only moved into Harrier Park in 2021, into a 195,840 sq feet “state-of-the-art distribution centre and offices".

Monique Louis, RM Resources managing director, said at the time: “The new Hucknall headquarters is a great, fit-for-purpose space that better serves our longer-term business needs and objectives and provides bright, contemporary working spaces which enable greater collaboration and new ways of working for our existing and future colleagues.”

