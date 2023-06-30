Educational supplies firm RM Resources has reportedly launched a consultation period with affected staff.

One employee, who declined to be named, said the redudancies amounted to about a third of the workforce at the Hucknall site, on Heyworth Road, Harrier Park.

Rising costs and a difficult market environment are behind the decision, according to a report on thebusinessdesk.com

RM Resources declined to comment.

A spokesman said: “RM does not comment on speculation about the business.”