Hucknall garden care firm Doff Portland wins top award for international sales success

Hucknall firm Doff Portland is celebrating after its international sales success was recognised at the Garden Industry Manufacturer’ Association (GIMA) Awards 2024.

Doff Portland received the Gardenex Export Achievement Award for the overseas sales of its ‘innovative, reliable and sustainable’ garden care products.

Attended by more than 400 garden retail industry leaders, the awards ceremony was held at the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales and was hosted by comedian, presenter and author Tom Allen.

The judging panel highlighted the company’s exclusive partnerships and strong performance in securing registrations for biocides and slug control products across 15 EU countries.

Colleagues from Doff Portland celebrate winning their award with event host Tom Allen (right). Photo: Submitted

This latest accolade follows Doff Portland receiving the King’s Award for International Trade for ‘the sale of environmentally responsible horticultural products to European hobby gardeners, and the agricultural sector’.

Over the last three years, the company has increased its overseas sales by 300 per cent as part of its strategic expansion into the European market.

Established in 1946, Doff Portland is the only UK manufacturer of slug control pellets and home of the garden care brands Doff, Portland Garden, Power Up and Green Fingers.

The company was acquired by leading global pest control manufacturer and supplier Pelsis Group in August this year.

Scott Gammon, Pelsis UK general manager, said: “Having Doff’s overseas expansion strategy recognised by both the GIMA and King’s Awards is something we are very proud of.

“Securing a 300 per cent increase in overseas sales in three years is a remarkable achievement and is testimony to the outstanding team we have at Doff.

“We look forward to continuing to expand through the provision of our innovative garden care products in the UK and internationally.”