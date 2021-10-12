Hucknall MP confident about future for town's Rolls-Royce site and its 700 workers

The long-term future for workers remains unclear following the sale of the site’s owners – and therefore the site itself – ITP Aero by Rolls-Royce for £1.5 billion to a consortium led by Bain Group last month.

However, with the change of ownership not due to be completed until next year, ITP Aero’s leadership team remains in charge at the Hucknall site for the time being.

Mark Spencer says he is confident about the future of the Rolls-Royce site in Hucknall

Mr Spencer visited the Hucknall site to meet with Carlos Alzola, chief executive of ITP Aero and seek assurances around the future of the Hucknall site.

Mr Spencer and Mr Alzola also met with some of the site’s long-standing employees and new apprentices.

Afterwards, Mr Spencer said: “I was encouraged to meet Carlos, and the staff at ITP Aero.

"It is easy to see the enthusiasm that he has for the company, and the direction that we wants to take it in.

Mark Spencer MP

“There is a real feeling of progress at the site, and there is a huge level of confidence about the future of the Hucknall site.

“It is clear that the employees at Hucknall have the experience and the loyalty to make this work for ITP and to allow them to grow as a company.

“I look forward to continuing to work with ITP Aero to see the site grow and thrive.”.

“Carlos has already visited Hucknall twice since travel from Spain has resumed, and I know that he will be over often to engage with staff at the Hucknall site.”

Mr Alzola, added: “I was very grateful to Mark Spencer for visiting our Hucknall site.

"I’m so pleased he took the time to walk around the facility and meet with a number of our employees, to see just what a highly skilled and dedicated workforce we have.