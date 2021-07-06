Hucknall 'next generation' business park rapidly taking shape

NG Chartered Surveyors is marketing Whyburn Business Park on behalf of private developers.

Whyburn Park will be made up of brand-new high-calibre industrial B1, B2 and B8 units, ranging from 1,743 sq ft to 18,703 sq ft.

Sunny Landa, NG director, said: "Whyburn Park is set to be a landmark industrial development on Wigwam Lane – an already established and popular location in Hucknall

Hucknall's Whyburn Business Park is rapidly taking shape

"These units will be of the highest specification and we have already been successful in letting part of the scheme to ambitious, growing companies.

"Despite the challenges of the last 12 months, the developers should be congratulated for bringing Whyburn Business Park forward and keeping to a tight build schedule.