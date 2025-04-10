Hucknall opticians supports Wear a Hat Day

Sally-Ann Stewart and Sally Taylor

A selection of spec-tacular head gear greeted customers at a Hucknall opticians as the team took part in Wear a Hat Day recently, raising £110 for Brain Tumour Research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues at Specsavers on the High Street took the challenge of finding hats to wear very seriously, all in the name of fundraising as well as raising awareness of the charity.

‘As ever, we want to thank our customers for their support and helping us to support Brain Tumour Research,’ says Specsavers Hucknall store director, Janet Archer. ‘The team had great fun taking part and there were some brilliant hats on display!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Many people are unaware that eye examinations are not just a prescription check, but can help with your wider health too. Routine eye tests allow your optometrist to detect health issues that can be either sight, or in some cases, life threatening, including brain tumours.’

Left to right: Erin Cunningham-Burley, Jazmin Rogers and Sally Taylor

Brain Tumour Research are the only national charity in the UK focused on finding a cure for all types of brain tumours. Funds raised on Wear a Hat Day will go towards increasing the national investment in brain tumour research, and also creating a network of seven sustainable Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence across the UK.

For more information or to make a donation, pop into the store at 56 High Street, Hucknall, call 0115 988 9050