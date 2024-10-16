Hucknall-raised governor proud to welcome Prisons Minister to his prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prison governor from Hucknall was delighted to host the new Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, who described its workshops as some of the best he’d seen inside a prison.

The governor, Russ Truman, 56, who is from Hucknall, said a lot of hard work had gone into making HMP Stocken a success, and he was proud that recent inspection reports had been very positive. He said: "I was delighted to welcome Lord Timpson and thanked him for taking the time to to see how we’re implementing programmes designed to equip prisoners with the vital skills they’ll need as they seek employment on release.

“He commented that our workshops were some of the best he’d seen in a prison. It shows we’re making great progress here at Stocken and it’s a great place to work.

“There are lots of opportunities in the prison service for people who want a good career, from working on the wings to providing instruction and education in the workshops.

Mechanics instructor, Martyn Steele, shows Lord Timpson around his workshop at HMP Stocken.

“I started out myself as a prison officer in 1992 and have worked my way up to being a governor, so anyone can go as far as they want.”

The Minister’s tour of HMP Stocken, where he met with workshop instructors and prisoners engaged in training programmes, highlighted the government's commitment to supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full. Staff will play a key role in rebuilding the prison system so that it is more effective at cutting reoffending rates among those leaving prison.

Lord Timpson, known for his business’s innovative approach that emphasises rehabilitation by employing ex-offenders, spent time observing the training facilities and speaking to staff in the workshops, which include learning skills in mechanics, catering, warehousing and repairing electrical cleaning tools. He said: “It was a privilege to visit HMP Stocken.

“I was incredibly impressed by the opportunities on offer to the men in the prison, to develop their skills and confidence for when they’re released.

Russ Truman (left) shows Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, Lord Timpson, around HMP Stocken

“The governor, Russ, and all the team should be super proud of what they’ve achieved.”

HMP Stocken, situated near the village of Stretton in Rutland, is a Category C prison and is home to almost 1,300 prisoners. It opened in 1985 and is the fourth-largest public sector prison in England.

Prison staff at HMP Stocken and across the country are doing an extraordinary job in challenging conditions. They will play a crucial role in supporting the prison system to make prisons safer and protect the public.

Applications for prison officer and Operational Support Grade (OSG) roles are now open. Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding new career can apply or find out more by visiting prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk