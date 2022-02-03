Investor, Urban Logistics REIT (ULR) and Developer, Wilson Bowden Developments have commenced the speculative development of four new units on Blenheim Industrial that will deliver a combined total of 166,000 sq ft of grade A warehouse space.

The units – measuring18,000 sq ft, 24,000 sq ft, 43,000 sq ft and 81,000 sq ft respectively – could be available as early as April.

John Proctor, director of FHP Property Consultants said: “This scheme will provide much needed grade A warehouse space to junction 26 of the M1.

Pictured on site in Bulwell are, from left, Chris Proctor (FHP), John Barker (ULR) and Toby Wilson (M1 Agency)

"The current level of supply of existing warehouse space is close to zero, which has provided ULR with the confidence to build these units out speculatively.

"We are pleased to report we already have a good level of interest in a number of the units and hope to be able to confirm pre-lets in the coming months.”

"Toby Wilson of M1 Agency, commented: “The Nottingham warehouse market is currently starved of sub-100,000 sq ft new-build grade A stock and the four units’ size and specification will help to fill this void, especially given their strong sustainability credentials and good surrounding labour supply.

"The active market we are currently in the midst of is driving strong occupier demand with good levels of initial interest pre-practical completion in April of this year.”

John Barker of Urban Logistics REIT said: “Progress on site has been swift and we anticipate completion of the four units with them ready for occupation by the end of April.

"The market remains strong and we have deals agreed and interest in all of the units,so for any potential occupier, please do talk to our agents as soon as possible as the lack of supply throughout the region is evidenced by the strong interest we have in all four buildings going up on site.”