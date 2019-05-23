Job hunters - these companies are all hiring now in Nottinghamshire

If you are looking for work - full time or part time - then check out these current vacancies.

1. Tesco The supermarket giant is looking for customer assistants in Worksop, Mansfield, Clowne, Nottingham and Sheffield. Details: http://bit.ly/2M73MsR

2. Deliveroo The company is looking for delivery riders for its newly-launched Mansfield franchise. Details: http://bit.ly/2vzojLz

3. Morrisons The supermarket giant needs a customer assistant to work nights and a bakery team manager at its Rotherham store. Details: http://bit.ly/2WsEN7m

4. One Stop The convenience store chain is looking for customer service assistants in Mansfield, Worksop, Sheffield and Rotherham. Details: http://bit.ly/2LhamfH

