Jobs now being advertised at rescued JTF in Hucknall

Jobs are now being advertised at JTF in Hucknall

The company has been bought Azaiz Tayub, the boss of discount chain Poundstretcher, who is planning to start re-opening outlets, including Hucknall, as soon as possible.

It is hoped that many of the workers will now be able to return to their previous roles again.

And on top of that, the company is also now advertising for three new till operators at the store with two roles offering 24 hours a week and one offering 20 hours, all starting immediately.

The company says anyone interested must be flexible as the work includes some weekends and late nights.