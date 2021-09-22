JTF in Hucknall set to re-open its doors to customers tomorrow - just weeks after shock closure

The company has announced on its Facebook page that its phase one opening day will be tomorrow (Thursday) from 10am to 6pm.

The post reads: “New membership cards will be needed but the reception team can help on your visit – membership is free

“All prices displayed will included VAT.

JTF in Hucknall is ready to welcome back customers

“We look forward to seeing you all.”

The outlet, on Daniels Way, looked doomed last month when it was announced that an 11th-hour bid to save the firm had failed, plunging the company into administration and leaving dozens of employees without jobs.

But the JTF brand has now been bought by Poundstretcher and Hucknall is one of ten stores to be re-opened initially.

At the time of the closure announcement, staff at the Hucknall store said the news of the closure was like ‘breaking up their family’.

Thankfully Azaiz Tayub, the boss of discount chain Poundstretcher, then stepped in and bought control of the company.

And in the last week, several Poundstretcher lorries have been seen arriving at the Hucknall store loaded up with new stock.

And JTF staff have been there to welcome them and unload.

It is hoped that many of the old workers will return to their previous roles again.

And on top of that, the company is also now advertising for three new till operators at the store with two roles offering 24 hours a week and one offering 20 hours, all starting immediately.

The company says anyone interested must be flexible as the work includes some weekends and late nights.