Julia's new chapter leading M.A. Mills Funeral Service after more than two decades with A.W. Lymn

An East Midlands Principal Funeral Director has embarked on a new chapter, leading M.A. Mills Funeral Service after more than 20 years working for an award-winning funeral directors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Carty has stepped into the role of General Manager at M.A. Mills Funeral Service – which was acquired and expanded by A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service this year – to oversee its funeral homes across Nottingham, Nottinghamshire and Derby.

With a strong attention to detail and passion for helping others, combined with decades of experience in the industry from funeral arranging through to funeral directing and operations management, Julia’s expertise, knowledge and values made her well-positioned to take on the new opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her move into a leading role within the business, Julia said: “After dedicating years of service to A.W. Lymn, I was honoured to be asked to step up and into this new position and to spearhead the wonderful teams across M.A. Mills.

Julia Carty, M.A. Mills

“We’re incredibly passionate about offering the same quality and family service synonymous with A.W. Lymn, in a streamlined approach, to best cater to our local communities and we’re delighted with the how we have been received and trusted by families across Nottingham, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire so far.”

Julia’s appointment comes after three former A.W. Lymn funeral homes in Allenton, Contmanhay and Aspley, were rebranded to M.A. Mills to better meet the needs of their local communities. The original M.A. Mills funeral home in Radcliffe-On-Trent has remained in operation.

Julia started her career in the funeral industry more than 30 years ago in 1989, working as a Funeral Arranger at the Greater Nottingham Co-operative Society. She took a brief break from the sector in 1993, working in pub management, before realising her passion lay with helping others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to the funeral trade just a year later in 1994, Julia continued her work as a Funeral Arranger, before being headhunted by the Ilkeston Consumer Co-operative Society later that year. She remained at the business through its acquisition by A.W. Lymn in 2003, and over the next two decades, climbed through the ranks of the organisation to Principal Funeral Director before being asked by A.W. Lymn Managing Director, Matthew Lymn Rose, to take the helm at M.A. Mills.

She added: “Funeral care has always been my calling, and I simply can’t imagine doing anything else. While any role in the industry can be emotionally challenging, my team and I take great pride in supporting our communities when they need us most, and being a safe pair of hands to help guide them through their options and make the best decisions for them.

“Matthew and my wider team have been incredibly supportive while I step into this new role, and continue to develop our relationships with the families we serve. Our focus is to give them the quality of care and service they know and expect.”