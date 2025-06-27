Leading Nottingham logistics operator says ‘It’s the attitude that counts’ this Generation Logistics Week

Leading Nottingham Logistics firm Europa Worldwide Group is showing its support for Generation Logistics Week, an industry-led initiative working to prove that if you have the right attitude, drive and determination to succeed, logistics is the perfect industry to build a career in.

As one of the UK’s largest independently owned logistics operators, Europa Worldwide Group has sponsored the Generation Logistics campaign, which is led by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT UK) and Logistics UK, since 2022. The week is dedicated to connecting young people with leading employers to showcase the diverse and exciting career options available in the industry.

The Nottingham team of 30, based at Colwick Quays Business Park, has had a local presence since 2014. Sharing Generation Logistics Week’s goals to nurture the next generation of logistics talent, Europa believes that there is a role for everyone in the industry if they have the right attitude, a desire to progress, and the ability to embrace new challenges. Europa believes that with the right mindset, every individual within its team has the potential to thrive. It supports each team member, providing continuous learning and development opportunities throughout their career.

Demonstrating huge growth over the past decade, Europa was acquired in 2013 when it employed just 400 people across nine UK branches and one international site in Hong Kong. Today, the business employs more than 1,300 people across 17 sites in the UK and Ireland, plus its own teams in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, China, India, the UAE and South Africa.

The operator works across three divisions – Europa Road, Europa Air & Sea and Europa Warehouse.

Commenting on the potential for a successful and fruitful career within logistics is Rhys Woolgrove, Van Operator at Europa Road: “When I was looking at leaving education, I wasn’t motivated by the thought of going to university; all I wanted to do was get into a job and start working straight away.

“I had no idea what I wanted to do, and then a couple of people from Europa came into my school, they did a big presentation about the company.

“… straight away it got me interested, so I applied. From the beginning I started taking as much knowledge and experience as I could. From there I went onto looking after a key account and now I am working in the operational side of things, a complete switch from customer service.”

As part of its approach to nurturing the next generation of industry talent over the past decade, Europa has invested in a groundbreaking 12-month Management Training Programme that is designed to help managers develop essential skills for success, become more effective and confident leaders, and better equip them to take on additional responsibilities.

Ben Stapleton, Branch Manager at Europa Road in Nottingham, commented: “I didn’t go to university, instead I applied for an apprenticeship when I was 18. After the two-year apprenticeship, I started to climb the career ladder from Account Manager to become Branch Manager for the Nottingham site.”

Over the past decade, Europa has continued to invest in providing constant learning and progression across the business. This is evident in initiatives like the personalised digital welcome packs for new employees, which include messages from leadership and highlight the company’s culture.

Tom Jenkins, Central Services Director at Europa Worldwide Group comments on the importance of this week for the logistics industry: “When the campaign was launched, we just knew we had to be part of this transformative initiative. Rhys and Ben are perfect examples of how individuals with the right mindset and hunger to learn, can grow within the logistics industry and achieve an exciting career.

“We’re proud to support Generation Logistics Week as we truly believe there is a career for everyone in our industry which is why we make it our mission to progress, train and develop each individual to the highest standard. The week is a great opportunity for our industry to showcase our versatility and encourage the next generation.”