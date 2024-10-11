Leading Nottingham recruiter responds to concerns over management effectiveness in UK workplaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent report by The Times reveals that only 27% of UK workers consider their managers to be highly effective. The striking statistic highlights a growing concern over the quality of management in UK workplaces. Leading recruiter Gi Group, which has a branch on Middle Pavement in Nottingham, says this is a wake-up call for employers to commit to developing strong, capable leaders.

Following the publication of new data that only around a quarter of the UK workforce consider their managers to be highly effective, recruitment and staffing leader Gi Group has underscored the importance of capable leadership and developing effective managers.

Research consistently shows that effective management is crucial for a business’s success, directly impacting employee morale, productivity, and overall retention. According to US analytics and advisory firm Gallup, the majority (90%) of UK workers are not enthused by or engaged with their work and workplace. Its 2024 State of the Global Workplace report found that the UK’s rate of engagement at work is one of the lowest in Europe at 10%, ranking 33rd out of 38 countries. Furthermore, the report highlighted that UK workers ranked second in Europe when experiencing daily sadness at work (27%).

In addition to these concerning factors, 2023 research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) found that almost one-third of UK workers said they quit their job because of a toxic workplace culture and managers failing to take action against toxic behaviour.

Ed Vigars, Operations Director at Gi Group, emphasises that the consequences of poor leadership can be severe. He said: “When managers lack the necessary skills, businesses often experience higher absenteeism, diminished productivity, and low job satisfaction. These factors not only affect the day-to-day performance of teams but also drive long-term business instability. Employees are more likely to disengage or leave an organisation entirely when they feel unsupported or mismanaged, contributing to costly recruitment cycles and lost institutional knowledge.

“It is concerning to see that this survey shows such a low level of confidence in management across the UK – from our experience, we see companies fall into the trap of promoting experience, without testing competency. We advise all our clients to consider skills, attributes and fit when looking to recruit or promote.

“One practice we have implemented at Gi Group for our own employees is a ‘future leaders programme’, which takes the top 10% of high performers on a 14-month journey to prepare them for leadership roles with a focus on soft skill development, from individual contributor to successful leader. Modules include change management, data driven decision making and EDI, and we are pleased to report that 82% of our succession has been from internal candidates.”

As the data in the Times highlights the ongoing struggles with leadership across the UK, Gi Group remains dedicated to addressing the gap through its innovative recruitment and training processes. The company aims to ensure that its managers are well-prepared to lead effectively, thus boosting employee engagement and overall business performance.

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close to 500 people and in 2024 is proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.