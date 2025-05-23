Leading Nottingham recruiter reveals Gen Z jobseekers expect offer within week of interview

Pete Taylor, Managing Director at Gi Group

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the unemployment rate in the East Midlands for UK residents aged 16 and over was 4.2% in the first quarter of 2025. One factor that could be influencing this figure is the evolving expectations of jobseekers, particularly Gen Z.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading recruiter, Gi Group, which has a branch on Middle Pavement in Nottingham, has released fresh insights from its 2025 Candidate Survey. The findings highlight a growing impatience among UK jobseekers, with nearly half (47.62%) of all candidates saying they’d lose interest in a role if they haven't received a response within a week of applying.

In a competitive labour market where candidate experience significantly influences employer brand perception, speed and communication are no longer optional. Jobseekers now expect fast, clear responses, but the recruitment cycle continues to lag behind, often taking several weeks or even months to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings from Gi Group’s 2025 Candidate Survey expose a widening gap between jobseeker expectations and the actual pace of recruitment processes. It’s an imbalance that could cost employers top talent and candidates ideal roles if more open conversations around expectations, the details of a top-quality recruitment process and the importance of continued development of skilled recruitment experts in the market aren’t put centre stage – according to Gi Group’s Managing Director Pete Taylor.

The data collected from Gi Group candidates and customers across the UK paints a clear generational divide. Among 18–25-year-olds, over 50% expect to hear back within seven days, highlighting a strong desire for immediate feedback. Older candidates, particularly those aged 55–64, show more patience, with more than a third comfortable waiting up to two weeks, and 12.6% prepared to wait even longer if timelines are clearly communicated.

Analysing the findings, Managing Director at Gi Group, Pete Taylor, said: “The implications of these statistics for HR and recruitment teams are stark. Failure to adapt to these shifting expectations could result in high drop-off rates and loss of high-calibre applicants to more responsive competitors. For organisations intent on attracting the best, accelerating recruitment processes and improving communication is essential.

“However, employers are looking to overcome their own obstacles during the recruitment process. The UK job market in 2025 is grappling with a complex set of challenges that are contributing to delays in the recruitment process. Economic uncertainties have led to cautious hiring practices, with many companies consolidating their workforces and hesitating to onboard new talent, therefore taking time during the hiring process to identify the best possible candidate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Simultaneously, the rise of AI-generated applications has inundated recruiters with a deluge of CVs that often lack authenticity. A significant number of job seekers are leveraging AI tools to craft their applications, resulting in uninteresting, standardised CVs, making it more challenging for hiring managers to identify genuine, qualified candidates. This is why a recruitment expert, embedded within the sectors it serves is crucial to pairing the right candidates with the right role – and more and more importantly, within the right time frame.”

Furthermore, the traditional reliance on CVs and cover letters is being questioned, with some experts advocating for a shift towards skills-based hiring practices. This approach emphasises practical assessments and real-world problem-solving abilities over polished resumes, aiming to provide a more accurate representation of a candidate's potential.

Pete emphasised that urgency is key. He added: “The findings of our latest ‘state of the nation’ survey should be a wake-up call for the entire recruitment process. Candidate experience is a key competitive edge in today’s market. Failing to respond within a timeframe that aligns with expectations means losing talent, often to faster-moving competitors. Speed and transparency are no longer ‘nice-to-haves’ in recruitment; they’re non-negotiables.

“Similarly, candidates must understand that employers are being inundated with AI-written CVs. In some cases, candidates aren’t reading the job specifications or qualifications, and prospective employers then have to dedicate a lot of time to filter through them to find the most high-quality CVs and applications. At a time when job vacancies are squeezed, it’s never been more vital to hire the right candidate but there are many more hurdles to that now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gi Group Holding, the parent company of Gi Group UK, is one of the world’s leading providers of services for the evolution of the labour market. Active in more than 37 countries, it operates through more than 650 branches with a workforce of over 8,700 employees. The company supports more than 25,000 businesses globally, generating €3.2 billion in revenue, positioning it as the 8th largest recruitment and HR services company in Europe and the 10th largest worldwide.

Through its distinct brands, Gi Group Holding delivers a full spectrum of recruitment and HR solutions. INTOO focuses on career development, coaching, and outplacement services; Marks Sattin specialises in finance, legal, technology, and executive recruitment; Grafton connects skilled blue and white-collar professionals with employment opportunities; and Gi Group UK offers both temporary and permanent staffing solutions for blue and white-collar roles, as well as semi-skilled professionals, across the United Kingdom.