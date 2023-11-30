The residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell enjoyed a celebration of Scottish culture and fare to mark St Andrew’s Day on Thursday 30th November.

In honour of Jesus’ first disciple who promoted kindness and is laid to rest in Edinburgh, head chef Charmaine Halliday baked traditional Scottish foods including shortbread, cranachan and apple and bramble pie accompanied by a wee dram for everyone to enjoy.

In the afternoon some of the residents took part in an ‘Ultimate Scottish Quiz’ where things got very competitive. Also they watched highland dancing demo via zoom and a virtual tour of Scottish landmarks.

Pauline Bosworth, a resident at Hall Park care home, said: “It is so lovely to celebrate St Andrew’s Day and taste the delicious Scottish foods Charmaine prepared. I have learnt so much about Scotland today, I had no idea St Andrew wasn’t actually Scottish!”

Jodie Rakhra General Manager at Hall Park care home, said: “St Andrew’s Day is a great excuse for a highland fling. We have a number of residents with Scottish roots and so we enjoy making November 30 a special day every year”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides Dementia care, residential care, short stay and respite care.