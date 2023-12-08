The new cafe at junction 27 of the M1 is set to open next week.

Big Butt's Box opens at junction 27 of the M1 next week. Photo: Submitted

The new business will be called Big Butt’s Box and will open for the first time on Monday, December 11.

The café, close to M1 junction for Annesley, Hucknall and Underwood, was formerly known as Ma@27 and has been closed for some time.

Then, back in July, the new owner of the business Natasha Finch put forward plans to remove the old cabins and replace them with new a new one, plus an outdoor seating area adjacent to the café building.

These plans were officially approved by Ashfield Council in August and since then work has been taking place to clear the site of the old cafe cabins and install the cabin for the new cafe.

The owners have then worked hard to fit out the interior and install the gas and electric for the kitchen area.