The owners of a Hucknall cafe and takeaway are enjoying the fruits of their labour after seeing their business ‘go crazy overnight and start really well’.

Fresh Bites, on Washdyke Lane, is a cafe and takeaway with a seated eating area at the back.

Owners Mark and Cheryl Williams have been open for three months now, taking over the site from a cafe that was there before and changing the name to Fresh Bites.

Already, they are on sites like Just Eat, Uber Eats and Hucknall Eats and do both eat-in, takeaway and deliveries.

Mark said: “It’s Cheryl’s business and we’ve got a Facebook page and a Tik Tok page for the cafe and it’s been going very well.”

Mark, aged 55, and Cheryl , aged 38, are both from Hucknall and live on Nottingham Road.

Before they took on Fresh Bites, they ran an off-licence on Broomhill Road.

Mark continued: “We’d had the off-licence and we decided to finish that and start the cafe to cut down on the hours we were working, as much as anything else.

"Even though we’re working seven days a week with Fresh Bites, at least we get to finish in the afternoon, whereas that wasn’t the case with the off-licence.

"It’s funny really, people think taking on a cafe means a lot of hours but for us, it’s a relief compared to what we were doing before.

"Cheryl’s looked at having a cafe for a few years, she always done cakes and baking, birthday cakes, wedding cakes and the like and she still does that now, so this was just the natural next step.”

The cafe does the full breakfast as well as breakfast wraps and cobs, toasties and omlettes as well as tea and coffee.

For lunch, as well as the all-day breakfast option, there are salads, hot and cold cobs, burgers, hot dogs, loaded chips and jacket potatoes.

And for the sweet-toothed there are cakes and pastries and milkshakes.

They are also involved with town schools Holgate and National with vouchers as prizes for students.