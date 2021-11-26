The store will be in the site where the former Fultons Food store was and will officially open for the first time on Thursday, December 2.

Poundland already owns the Fultons brand and Hucknall is of one 10 stores that has been converted into either a Poundland or PEP&CO store in time for Christmas.

Customers at the new store will be able to benefit from a range of offers in categories such as groceries, health and beauty and stationery, as well as Poundland’s biggest ever Christmas range.

Poundland will open its new Hucknall store on the High Street next week