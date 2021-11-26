New Hucknall Poundland is opening next week
The new Poundland store on Hucknall High Street will open for business for the first time next week.
The store will be in the site where the former Fultons Food store was and will officially open for the first time on Thursday, December 2.
Poundland already owns the Fultons brand and Hucknall is of one 10 stores that has been converted into either a Poundland or PEP&CO store in time for Christmas.
Customers at the new store will be able to benefit from a range of offers in categories such as groceries, health and beauty and stationery, as well as Poundland’s biggest ever Christmas range.
Austin Cooke, Poundland’s retail and transformation director, said when it was first announced that Poundland was coming to Hucknall: “We’re proud that this transformation programme – extending chilled and frozen foods, clothing and homewares is helping support town centres and high streets at a time they need it most.”