New jobs created as gaming company opens up in the Dispatch area

The venue, on Main Street, opened to the public last week, creating 10 new local jobs in the process.

Bringing the complete casino experience to Bulwell, the new venue provides the latest in digital slot machines, with the emphasis on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500.

Unlimited free refreshments and the chance to play an extensive library of both new and classic games, are just some of the many attractions on offer.

Merkur Slots has opened a new venue in Bulwell. Photo: Colin Bridges

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Casino UK, said: “Bringing a new state-of-the-art entertainment centre to Bulwell is an exciting development.

"We pride ourselves on our continued investment in the high street, while giving customers a unique gaming experience.”