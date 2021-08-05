New jobs for young people at Nottingham company

NCH secured funding from the Government to create the new job placements for unemployed 16 to 24 year-olds.

So far, 18 new roles have been secured, with a further six pending approval.

The new roles are being funded as part of the Kickstart Scheme, which provides funding to create new job placements for 16 to 24 year-olds on universal credit, who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

Nottingham City Homes has created a number of new jobs for young people through the Kickstart scheme

As part of the scheme, the Government pays 100 per cent of the national minimum wage for the six-month work placement.

The first nine Kickstarters joined NCH this week in roles within employability, temporary accommodation, tenancy sustainment, universal credit and other departments.

Anisha Begum, one of the new starters, said: “I’m really excited to have a place working with NCH.

"It’s a great opportunity to get real, on the job, paid experience, which I hope will help to start a career in the future, plus this will look great on my CV.

Candidates will be provided with in-work support and training throughout the process.

Every young person will be assigned a mentor, who will help them to develop basic work skills and access additional opportunities.

They will also get ongoing employment support to make sure they progress into longer term employment, either with NCH or elsewhere.

Nick Murphy, chief executive at NCH, said: “It is so important for companies to train young people as they are our future workforce.