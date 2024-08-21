New role for Nottingham entrepreneur Richard
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Richard has a track record in logistics spanning over 20 plus years implementing state-of-the art freight management systems. Formerly Group IT Director at Europa Worldwide Group and Vice President / Global Head of IS Road Logistics at Kuehne & Nagel in Switzerland, Richard has decades of experience in transport and logistics, mainly within the technology arena.
Richard’s whole career has been focused on IT within transport and logistics. He launched a specialist IT consultancy for freight and logistics, Innovate Freight and 2023 extended the services to provide specialist freight and logistics recruitment through Innovate Freight Talent, which has just debuted at Multimodal Exhibition and is also a sponsor of national campaign Generation Logistics.
Based in Lichfield (Staffordshire), CocoonFMS® is a logistics software provider, offering a cloud-based state-of-the-art Transport Management System for all modes of transport to clients across the UK.
Richard comments “I am delighted to have the opportunity to share my wealth of skills and knowledge across the specialist technology sector for freight and logistics. Having worked with James previously and having met with the rest of the team, we share a similar vision and approach. Joining CocoonFMS is a perfect opportunity to share my experience and help grow the company.”
James Blackman, Managing Partner at CocoonFMS added “We would like to welcome Richard Litchfield as a Non-Executive Director. Richard expertise will add to our existing wealth of knowledge and expertise of IT & Logistics. Our ambition is to be the software supplier of choice to the supply chain and logistics industry by delivering the best technology available and we’re hoping the Richard will help us achieving this goal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.