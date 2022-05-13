New shop for bargain hunters opens on Hucknall High Street

Stock Giant is a company that purchases goods which maybe clearance lines or end-of-range products that it feels customers will still want to buy and stocks its shops with them.

The Hucknall outlet opened on Thursday morning in previously empty premises just past the Watnall Road junction.

On the Go Hucknall Business Facebook page, Stock Giant said it was ‘delighted’ to be opening up in Hucknall, adding that the new shop will stock clothing, general merchandise, kitchen accessories, homeware, jewellery, power tools and more.

Stock Giant has opened a new store on Hucknall High Street

On the company’s website it states: “We sell these goods to our customers for low prices which we believe represent excellent value for money.