New shop for bargain hunters opens on Hucknall High Street

A brand new shop has opened on Hucknall High Street and customers could be able to grab some real bargains.

By John Smith
Friday, 13th May 2022, 10:10 am

Stock Giant is a company that purchases goods which maybe clearance lines or end-of-range products that it feels customers will still want to buy and stocks its shops with them.

The Hucknall outlet opened on Thursday morning in previously empty premises just past the Watnall Road junction.

On the Go Hucknall Business Facebook page, Stock Giant said it was ‘delighted’ to be opening up in Hucknall, adding that the new shop will stock clothing, general merchandise, kitchen accessories, homeware, jewellery, power tools and more.

On the company’s website it states: “We sell these goods to our customers for low prices which we believe represent excellent value for money.

“The sooner we sell our goods the sooner we are able to buy more products to enable our customers to purchase more great bargains! Hope you enjoy shopping with us.”

