Eighty two per cent of drivers voted to accept the offer, which was negotiated between NCT – which runs the buses in Bulwell – and Unite the Union NG16 Branch officials.

The new rates of pay commence from January 30, two months ahead of the normal anniversary date, and sees the top rate increase by £1 per hour to £13.10 per hour, the highest in the region and amongst the highest in the country.

NCT’s starter rate for new drivers, including during their full training period, increases to £11.32 per hour, rising to £11.71 per hour after six months.

David Astill, NCT managing director said, “Our drivers have been working on the front line throughout the pandemic, keeping Nottingham moving.

"This pay award recognises their exceptional efforts and also incorporates an adjustment, recognising that the labour market for drivers has tightened in the last six months.

"We offer some of the highest pay rates for bus driving in the country, and encourage people contemplating a change of career to seriously consider joining Britain’s best bus company for a career that has always offered long-term security and generous benefits.”

Simon Harris, branch secretary for Unite the Union NG16 Branch, added: “This is a significant result for our members employed by Nottingham City Transport Ltd.

"By standing together in unity they ensured that the company made a pay offer that met their expectations”.

The deal also includes a generous package of benefits for drivers, including paid meal breaks, 28 days’ holiday per year (34 days after four years), an excellent pension scheme with six per cent employer contributions, free NCT bus and tram travel for the driver and another person and life assurance worth £10,000.

Premium payments are made for all late evening and Sunday working.

The new rates of pay are part of NCT’s response to the current national bus driver shortage, where NCT has a five per cent vacancy rate and is currently operating a Saturday level of service on weekdays.