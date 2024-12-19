Nottingham insurance broker raises thousands for local charity at annual quiz

Russell Scanlan raised more than £4,000 for Nottinghamshire-based charity Spectrum WASP. The quiz, which was held at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground attracts businesses from across the East Midlands for an evening of fundraising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening marked the final event this year supporting the charity, which helps local children and young people on the autistic spectrum with disabilities, special and additional needs within the local community of Rainworth, Blidworth, Mansfield and the surrounding areas of Nottinghamshire.

As well as this, Russell Scanlan has organised several clothing drives, an Easter Egg collection, and competitive in-house ‘Bake Off’ competition for Spectrum WASP in a year of fundraising. Furthermore, as long-standing corporate partners of The Nottingham Playhouse, the insurance broker was able to donate a number of pantomime tickets for the children needing support from the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Scanlan welcomed 20 teams to take part at its quiz, with claims experts Lorega Ltd taking the top spot. Mike Dickinson, Managing Director at Russell Scanlan said: “We’re thrilled to have raised such a fantastic figure for Spectrum WASP.

Russell Scanlan and Spectrum Wasp

“As a business which has operated in Nottingham for more than a century, supporting our local community and championing local initiatives is something that has remained at the core of our ethos.

“In the current economic climate, any amount raised would’ve been fantastic. So, to have generated a staggering £4,241.05 for Spectrum WASP this year, which is a record for us, is an excellent way to mark the end of a momentous year. I’d like to thank all those who have supported our Charity of the Year initiative throughout 2024, all quiz attendees, and the Russell Scanlan team for their continuous generosity in organising these activities.”

Speaking at the annual quiz, Jeni Dubock and Sue Edwards, representing Spectrum WASP added: “Having Russell Scanlan’s support this year has been invaluable. From the moment we first met the team, we felt incredibly supported and at ease with them. To partner with an organisation that shares our commitment to making a real difference in the community has been a real privilege.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Scanlan, which became a part of Acrisure UK Retail in June 2022, is widely recognised in the insurance sector for its reputation for quality and client service. The firm offers bespoke insurance solutions for businesses across multiple sectors and for all sizes – from startups to global enterprises. As part of its growth strategy, Russell Scanlan acquired Leicester’s BLG in March 2024, and Directors Mike Dickinson and Matt Franklin were appointed to BLG’s Board.