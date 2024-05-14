Nottinghamshire homebuilder celebrates constructive career paths to construction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham-based Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands has shared the variety of routes into the property and construction industry following a company survey.

To highlight the career paths and opportunities as part of Learning at Work Week (13th to 19th May), the leading housebuilder surveyed 52 of its employees, based at both its divisional office and on its developments, to share how it all started.

One of the more interesting findings was that only 11 employees (21 per cent) started their careers by going to university, with the vast majority (44 per cent) going straight into employment.

Some employees (19 per cent) made the most of apprenticeships or graduate schemes, whilst others went to college or joined the Armed Forces prior to their career with Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “It’s really interesting to learn more about the backgrounds of our colleagues, noting how they started their careers. It accentuates the many routes available to get into the property and construction sector.

“We have a wide range of programmes to help people start their careers with us, and we’re always keen to provide opportunities for progression to our existing employees.”

Those surveyed by the Nottinghamshire homebuilder were aged from 19 to over 55, from a wide range of departments including the board of directors, construction, sales and marketing, finance, customer care, commercial, and land and planning.

Interestingly, a total of 33 employees (63per cent) admitted they didn’t expect to get into property and construction when they started their career, which highlights the diverse variety of qualifications that can lead to the field.

Those who went into the industry with a university degree, did so with qualifications in design and management, architectural design, business, advertising, leisure management, business management and strategic marketing, to name a few.

For 53 per cent of respondents to the survey, it’s their first role at Barratt and David Wilson Homes. In terms of the next steps for those surveyed, 63 per cent had their eyes on a promotion within the company, whereas the remainder either wanted to remain in their current role or explore another department.

There are many roles available within the property and construction sector, and this survey has proven that there isn’t a set route to take in order to climb the career ladder.

For details about any career opportunities with Barratt and David Wilson Homes, visit the website at Barratt Careers.