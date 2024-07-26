Nottinghamshire solar park could lead to local economic boost worth ‘hundreds of millions’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developers say the Great North Road Solar Park would create enough clean energy to power every home in Nottinghamshire, creating 460 jobs in the process - now the company behind it, Elements Green, say it could also lead to a major economic boost for the region's businesses

Local businesses could receive a multi-million-pound boost if a proposed solar development near Newark is approved.

The Great North Road Solar Park could create 460 jobs whilst producing enough clean, green energy to power every home in Nottinghamshire.

Developer Elements Green believes the eco-friendly project, near Newark, could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds to the region’s economy during the park’s lifespan.

Developer Elements Green hopes to create around 460 jobs through the site

The company has now urged local businesses to become registered suppliers for the park, with Mark Noone, head of development UK, stating that they would be given “priority”.

“The Great North Road Solar Park could be in operation until 2069, and in that time it could bring huge economic benefits to many sectors locally,” said Mark.

“From pubs and hotels to local construction and maintenance firms, they all have the potential to receive a much-needed financial boost from the park over the coming decades.

“Ideally, we’d love to use local businesses, to ensure that this area receives as much benefit as possible from the Great North Road Solar Park.

“That’s why we want to hear from as many local businesses as possible, who might be interested in collaborating with us as a supplier and reaping the rewards.”

To help launch the supplier scheme, Elements Green recently sponsored the Newark Business Club’s breakfast meeting.

Elements Green’s UK development team spent a morning engaging with local businesses and outlining the vast economic opportunities that collaborating as a supplier could bring.

Businesses can register to be suppliers for both the Great North Road Solar Park and the affiliated NG+ scheme, which aims to distribute millions of pounds in funding to support local organisations with projects that help the community.

Local businesses are eligible for support with energy efficiency and renewable energy grants through the NG+ community benefit fund, and all are encouraged to register.

Currently the Great North Road Solar Park is in the pre-application stage, with a significant percentage of residents already open to supporting the development which would not only help improve the UK’s energy security, but also lower household bills.

If approved, construction could start in 2027 with the park becoming operational two years later.