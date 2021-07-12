Petrol station at Hucknall Tesco now closed until next month

The closure period is under way having with the Ashgate Road site serving its final drivers on Saturday (July 10) ahead of the closure will start this weekend.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “The petrol station at our Hucknall Extra store will close for routine work to replace the fuel storage tanks.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and look forward to welcoming customers back when we re-open on Monday, August 16.