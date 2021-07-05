Petrol station at Hucknall Tesco to close for a month
Drivers who usually fill up at Hucknall Tesco will have to go elsewhere for a month while the petrol station is closed.
Tesco has confirmed that the closure period will start this weekend.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “The petrol station at our Hucknall Extra store will close on Sunday, July 11 for routine work to replace the fuel storage tanks.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and look forward to welcoming customers back when we re-open on Monday, August 16.