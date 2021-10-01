Popular Hucknall pub closing for three weeks for £250,000 refurbishment

Greene King, which runs the pub, have confirmed that the venue on Nabbs Lane will be shut from Monday, October 11 to Tuesday, November 2, with the official reopening being on November 3.

In a statement, Greene King said: “We are excited about our plans for the Nabb Inn.

"There will be a full external and internal refurbishment, including new external heated seating area and new layout inside.

The Nabb Inn is closing for refurbishment this month. Photo: Google

"We can’t wait to complete the works so the whole community can see the changes at our wonderful pub.

"It will be the place to go for all occasions and we look forward to welcoming everyone back in.”

Already work has started in some areas, including removing the old children’s play equipment from outside the front of the pub.

The pub has also been sharing pictures of work starting on its Facebook page.

It also reassured regulars that the pub would be remaining open as normal until Sunday, October 10 – the final day before temporarily closing.