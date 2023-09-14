Residents at Hall Park Care Home enjoy the great story-telling of Roald Dahl

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roald Dahl Day celebrates the birthday of one of the greatest storytellers of all time. The prolific writer is known for penning many popular children’s books including Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, James and the Giant Peach to name but a few. He also wrote many books and short stories for adults, often with a twist in the tale. His books have been translated into 58 different languages and have sold well over 200 million copies worldwide.

Natasha Lindo, Activities Coordinator and the residents at Hall Park care home celebrated some of the most cherished and well known Roald Dahl stories with a visit of children from Rocking Horse Nursery, Bulwell. They all had fun sitting together while doing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory arts and craft and the residents adored watching the children go on a hunt following the classic golden tickets to find treats of chocolates and pencils to take home with them. Residents also liked reading and discussing their favourite Roald Dahl book and reading his poetry: Revolting Rhymes, Dirty Beasts or Rhyme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home, said: “I would like to thank Rocking Horse Nursery for their visit, as it is so nice to see the residents and children having fun together, everyone is full of smiles and our residents love spending time with them.We have many book lovers living here and they have agreed that Roald Dahl was an exceptional story teller”.

Residents Olive and Audrey enjoying their time with the children from Rocking Horse Nursery

Olive, a resident said, “I remember reading Roald Dahl’s books when I was growing up and then reading them to my children and grandchildren and they are still as popular today, he really was so incredibly gifted. My absolute favourite of his is BFG because I just love the characters and the way the story unfolds.”

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Barchester Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, and short stay/respite care.